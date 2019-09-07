Mrs. Potter, 81, of Matthews, North Carolina went home to be with Jesus on September 5, 2019. Stephanie was born November 12, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Winthrop Daniels Lane and Elizabeth Audrey Clulee Lane of Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by sisters Judy Perry, Betsy Lawson, and brother Arthur Lane. She is also survived by her loving husband Ray, married for 61 years and son Gregory and his wife Ericha and grandsons; Benjamin, Robert, and Ryan; and son Douglas and granddaughter Allison. She was a Montessori teacher for 27 years at a Montessori School in Kettering and Centerville, Ohio. A private family service will be held at Forest Lawn East in Matthews, NC. Those who wish to make contribution may make them to Southern Evangelical Seminary, 15015 Lancaster Hwy. Charlotte, NC 28277. Online guestbook available at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 7, 2019