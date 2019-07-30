Stephanie Miluck Orlick passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born in Toronto, Canada on Jan 23, 1933 and was married to Gerry Orlick in 1961. They lived in Montreal, Pittsburgh and Kyiv, Ukraine. Mass will be held 1 PM Aug. 3 at All Saints Catholic Church, Lake Wylie, SC with a reception following. Survived by her husband Gerry; son Steven (Robin); grandson Coleman; and son Greg (Sonya).
Please visit mlfordsons.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 30, 2019