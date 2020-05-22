Stephen Alan Roberts, 72 died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 while vacationing at the beach. Steve is survived by his wife Joan Roberts of 53 years and his son Stephen Alan Roberts II.
Steve was a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Steve was born on September 10, 1947 the son of Marion Lafayette Roberts and Lula Roberts in Charlotte, NC. He is survived by his sister Eleanor Roberts Fowler (George) of Pineville, NC. Steve was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Roberts Stephens (Glenn) in 2017. Steve is also survived by many special nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to the animal care organization "Lennie's Kids" (Lennieskids.org) as Steve was an avid animal lover.
Arrangements for Steve's memorial service are still pending due to the restrictions of COVID-19. A traditional Memorial service with military honors will be announced at a later date. A complete obituary and arrangements will be available online at carolinamortuary.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 22, 2020.