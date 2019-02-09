Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Stephen Baker Thomas, 63, passed away unexpectedly this past Monday, February 4, 2019 while returning home from a ski trip. He was born in Charlotte on April 11, 1955 to the late Carl and Elinor Thomas.



Steve attended Myers Park High School and graduated in 1973 from Christ School in Asheville, NC, where he played basketball. He went on to attend the University of South Carolina, graduating in 1977. He was a proud member of the Delta Chapter of Sigma Nu while at South Carolina.



Steve was a long-time owner of America-Europa Inc., which led to his frequent world travels. Traveling the world and planning elaborate trips was something he very much enjoyed, even when he wasn't working. He was very passionate about "that rock & roll music", frequently attending concerts of his favorite artists. He loved to play golf, ski, play basketball, and especially enjoyed coaching his children's church-league basketball teams. He was also very much in love with his four dogs he had throughout life, especially his "secretary", Millie. Steve knew not a single stranger, and his love for life can only be matched by how much life itself seemed to love him in return.



Steve is survived by Joanie Starr Thomas, his wife of thirty-nine years; son, Hilton Jagels Thomas; daughter, Stevie Bergen Thomas; brothers, Jeff Thomas and his wife, Martha and Jim Thomas and his wife, Susan; sister, Jennifer Tennyson and her husband, Nick; his mother-in-law, Nancy Starr Wood; and brothers-in-law, Thrower Starr and Jake Starr. He also is survived by his many nieces and nephews, and his many, many friends whom he always considered family.



A visitation in his memory will be held Sunday evening, February 10, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 PM at 3825 Bonwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. Friends are invited to greet the family at Providence Road Sundries following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations should be made out to the Youth Basketball Program at Myers Park Presbyterian Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations should be made out to the Youth Basketball Program at Myers Park Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





