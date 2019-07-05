Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Basil "Steve" Homza. View Sign Service Information Benson Funeral & Cremation Services 101 Oak Grove St. Mt. Holly , NC 28120 (704)-827-1801 Send Flowers Obituary

Steve passed away unexpectedly of cardiac complications at the home of his dear friend, Charlotte Crist, in Mount Holly, NC. Steve was born in Alexandria, VA where he graduated from Bishop Ireton High School in 1972. He then attended Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA, class of 1976, before beginning a 28 year career with Lance Inc. Affectionately known in the sales world by his alias, "Cracker Boy", he was a very successful salesman. Steve was a huge fan of the Washington Redskins and had an impressive collection of Redskins-inspired license plates dating back to the early 1970's. Steve was an avid golfer and also enjoyed riding his Harley, playing Yahtzee, shooting pool and gardening.



He was preceded in death by his Father, Vasel Homza; Vasel translates to Basil in English, which was Stephen's middle name, and his Mother, Marion Rosser Homza. He is survived by his dear friend, Charlotte Crist; sister, W. Jean Homza of Washington, D.C.; daughter, Chief Kelli Rivera, USN, of Monterey, CA; son, Stephen "Max" Homza of Norfolk, VA and grandchildren Jonathan, Kiah, Justus and Kali. Burial was at Shiloh Cemetery in Criglersville, VA. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on Sunday, July 7th at Nelson's Bar, 221 E. Exmore St., Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28217. All who knew him are welcome to come together this weekend in memory of Steve to give him an amazing send off to the next chapter.

Steve passed away unexpectedly of cardiac complications at the home of his dear friend, Charlotte Crist, in Mount Holly, NC. Steve was born in Alexandria, VA where he graduated from Bishop Ireton High School in 1972. He then attended Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA, class of 1976, before beginning a 28 year career with Lance Inc. Affectionately known in the sales world by his alias, "Cracker Boy", he was a very successful salesman. Steve was a huge fan of the Washington Redskins and had an impressive collection of Redskins-inspired license plates dating back to the early 1970's. Steve was an avid golfer and also enjoyed riding his Harley, playing Yahtzee, shooting pool and gardening.He was preceded in death by his Father, Vasel Homza; Vasel translates to Basil in English, which was Stephen's middle name, and his Mother, Marion Rosser Homza. He is survived by his dear friend, Charlotte Crist; sister, W. Jean Homza of Washington, D.C.; daughter, Chief Kelli Rivera, USN, of Monterey, CA; son, Stephen "Max" Homza of Norfolk, VA and grandchildren Jonathan, Kiah, Justus and Kali. Burial was at Shiloh Cemetery in Criglersville, VA. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on Sunday, July 7th at Nelson's Bar, 221 E. Exmore St., Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28217. All who knew him are welcome to come together this weekend in memory of Steve to give him an amazing send off to the next chapter. Published in Charlotte Observer on July 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close