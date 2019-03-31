Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Craig Napier. View Sign

Steve left us peacefully in our arms on March 21, 2019. He was a wonderful father of Abbey and Tony, former husband and best friend to Brenda Napier-Apgar, best friends and brother to Dick Apgar, brother cousins, Chris Smoyer, Joe Napier and Bobby Van Brunt and sister cousin, Jeanie Bauman and sister, Helen Kennedy. Steve loved his sister-in-law, Donna T. Flowers and Aunt Lucy Deese and many close friends including Mike Treadway and Mitch but most of all his furry best friend, Harley.



A very special private service for Daddy will take place at a future date in a place that he loved for those he loved and those that loved him.



Rest in your new home in Heaven with our little boy, Timothy Craig Napier.



The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County and Kindred Home Health Care.



"A dozen roses today...A dozen kisses tonight".



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Napier family. Condolences may be sent to the family at

494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150

Mooresville , NC 28115

