Stephen Edward Steelman, of Harrisburg, NC, passed away Sunday evening, April 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving and supportive family. He was 69 years old.



Born August 6, 1949, in Rural Hall, NC, Stephen was the son of the late Leonidas Jackson Steelman and Helen Boles Steelman. He was a graduate of Forsyth High School in Winston Salem, and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Stephen earned a two year Mechanical Degree from Gaston College and a four year Mechanical Degree from UNCC in Charlotte. He was a longtime member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Charlotte. Stephen's career in Electrical Engineer consisted of one job for 41 years at Duke Energy. He collected antique guns, knives, and coins, and had a special love for his 1937 Chevy. He loved history, especially the Civil War. But most of all, Stephen loved his family and his little Maltese, Missy Mia.



He is survived by his wife and love of his life, June Rushing Steelman; his sister, Susan Steelman Baker; two stepdaughters, Beverly Anne Hagler Burnette (Wayne) and Tonya Lynn Hagler Seate (Mark); five grandchildren, Brandi Hudson Silverthorne (Mark), Christopher Seate (Kristen), Melissa Hudson Ginther (Brandon), Joshua Seate



and Brandon Burnette; and eight great-grandchildren, Jackson, Griffin, Laila, Skyler, Brannon, Bryson, Paisley and Cash. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Patsy Rushing, Vickie Rushing and Cindy Moser; brothers-in-law, Richard Rushing (Mary) and Thomas Rushing (Darlene); and best of friends, Hill and Susan Carson, Tommy and Juanita Craig, Terry and Minda Searcy, Jim Austin, Sue Rushing, Roger Gross, Kathy Sledge, and Vernal Osborne.



A service to celebrate Stephen's life will be held 5:00 pm Saturday, April 20, 2019, at McEwen Funeral Service, Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill, with the Rev. Jason Blanton and the Rev. Greg Moser officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, Post Office Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.



