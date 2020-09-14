1/1
Stephen Gregg "Steve" Sellers
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Stephen "Steve" Gregg Sellers, age 62, entered into rest on Thursday, September 10, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 (time to be announced) from the Chapel of Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home. Mr. Sellers will be laid to rest next to his mother following the service in Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Sellers was born November 12, 1957 in Charlotte, NC a son of the late Avery L. and Betty Landon Sellers. He attended college at UNCC and was a rare coin collector and dealer. A man with a passion for music, Steve was an accomplished guitarist. He enjoyed studying history and was very well-read. Steve will be fondly remembered for his amazing personality and hospitality to everyone.

Survivors include his son, Christopher A. (Nichole) Sellers of Ft. Mill, SC; grandchildren, Avery Sellers and Maisy Sellers; sister, Lynn Sellers Concha of Atlanta, GA; and niece, Erin Golan of Atlanta, GA.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Harris Hospice Unit of Novant Health for the extraordinary care and support shown to Mr. Sellers and his family.

Memorials may be made to Harris Hospice Unit, 200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204 Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) of Chesterfield, SC is serving the Sellers family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home
318 E. Main St.
Chesterfield, SC 29709
843-623-2449
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved