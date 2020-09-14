Mr. Stephen "Steve" Gregg Sellers, age 62, entered into rest on Thursday, September 10, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 (time to be announced) from the Chapel of Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home. Mr. Sellers will be laid to rest next to his mother following the service in Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Sellers was born November 12, 1957 in Charlotte, NC a son of the late Avery L. and Betty Landon Sellers. He attended college at UNCC and was a rare coin collector and dealer. A man with a passion for music, Steve was an accomplished guitarist. He enjoyed studying history and was very well-read. Steve will be fondly remembered for his amazing personality and hospitality to everyone.
Survivors include his son, Christopher A. (Nichole) Sellers of Ft. Mill, SC; grandchildren, Avery Sellers and Maisy Sellers; sister, Lynn Sellers Concha of Atlanta, GA; and niece, Erin Golan of Atlanta, GA.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Harris Hospice Unit of Novant Health for the extraordinary care and support shown to Mr. Sellers and his family.
Memorials may be made to Harris Hospice Unit, 200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204 Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com
) of Chesterfield, SC is serving the Sellers family.