Guest Book View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at his home 19602 Grand Slam Drive Davidson , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Hasty Strawn, Jr., 88, died on January 7, 2020 at his home in Davidson, NC. His wife of 62 years, Norma Hill Strawn, was by his side at the time of his passing. Born January 20, 1931, he was the son of the late Dr. Stephen H. Strawn and Lila Faircloth Strawn. Steve was preceded in death by his sister Joy S. Barbee of Concord, NC.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Leslie Jean Strawn of Davidson, and his son Stephen Lance Strawn of Charlotte. He is also survived by his sisters Dr. Martha S. Iley of Harrisburg, NC, and Helen S. Purdy of Charleston, West Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Steve graduated from Concord High School in 1949 and Wake Forest College in 1957. He served in the US Coast Guard from 1952 to 1955. He and Norma Jean Hill were married in 1958. He was with Sinclair Oil Company in Durham and Norma was the secretary to the dean of the general College at UNC in Chapel Hill. They moved to Charlotte in 1960 and Steve began his career in real estate, which lasted over 40 years.



Steve loved his work in real estate which included building his companies with partners Jay Bumgarner and R.E. Cummings; and business ventures with friends David Reule and Sam and Joe Griffin. He also loved working with the wonderful associates and staff of his companies, the staff of the Charlotte Association of Realtors and the industry competitors who became lifelong friends. Steve cherished his memories of the Realtor Association annual Past Realtor President luncheons.



Throughout his life, Steve found great joy in maintaining close relationships with the concord high school class of 1949 and numerous friends. He always looked forward to attending the yearly Wake Forest College Sigma Pi Fraternity reunions.



Steve felt so blessed to have a long life with his wife Norma, children Leslie and Lance, his sisters and extended family.



Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte located at 4015 Stuart Andrew Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28217.



A reception to celebrate his life will be held on January 18, 2020 between 2:00 and 4:00 PM at his home located at 19602 Grand Slam Drive, Davidson, NC 28036. A Private committal service will be held at Northlake Memorial Gardens.



James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.





Stephen Hasty Strawn, Jr., 88, died on January 7, 2020 at his home in Davidson, NC. His wife of 62 years, Norma Hill Strawn, was by his side at the time of his passing. Born January 20, 1931, he was the son of the late Dr. Stephen H. Strawn and Lila Faircloth Strawn. Steve was preceded in death by his sister Joy S. Barbee of Concord, NC.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Leslie Jean Strawn of Davidson, and his son Stephen Lance Strawn of Charlotte. He is also survived by his sisters Dr. Martha S. Iley of Harrisburg, NC, and Helen S. Purdy of Charleston, West Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews.Steve graduated from Concord High School in 1949 and Wake Forest College in 1957. He served in the US Coast Guard from 1952 to 1955. He and Norma Jean Hill were married in 1958. He was with Sinclair Oil Company in Durham and Norma was the secretary to the dean of the general College at UNC in Chapel Hill. They moved to Charlotte in 1960 and Steve began his career in real estate, which lasted over 40 years.Steve loved his work in real estate which included building his companies with partners Jay Bumgarner and R.E. Cummings; and business ventures with friends David Reule and Sam and Joe Griffin. He also loved working with the wonderful associates and staff of his companies, the staff of the Charlotte Association of Realtors and the industry competitors who became lifelong friends. Steve cherished his memories of the Realtor Association annual Past Realtor President luncheons.Throughout his life, Steve found great joy in maintaining close relationships with the concord high school class of 1949 and numerous friends. He always looked forward to attending the yearly Wake Forest College Sigma Pi Fraternity reunions.Steve felt so blessed to have a long life with his wife Norma, children Leslie and Lance, his sisters and extended family.Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte located at 4015 Stuart Andrew Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28217.A reception to celebrate his life will be held on January 18, 2020 between 2:00 and 4:00 PM at his home located at 19602 Grand Slam Drive, Davidson, NC 28036. A Private committal service will be held at Northlake Memorial Gardens.James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close