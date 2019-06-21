Stephen Mark Holt, aka Lepton Neutrino, of Charlotte, NC died of cancer on June 1, 2019. He was 67. Steve is survived by his son, Samuel Levi Holt; brothers Nate (Jean) Holt and Dave (Jill) Holt of Ohio, and several nieces and nephews; and Samuel's mother, Donna Purdon.
A memorial service/art show reception will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1-3pm at Studio-X, 422 E. 22nd Street (near NoDa), Charlotte, NC 28206.
The showing of Steve's art will include a silent auction of some of his works, to benefit his son.
For full obituary information, please go to https://www.neptunesociety.com/location/charlotte-nc-cremation
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 21, 2019