Stephen D. Martin "Steve" CHARLOTTE - On Monday November 11th, 2019, Stephen D. Martin "Steve", wonderful father of two and grandfather to four children, sadly passed away at age 75 in Charlotte, NC. Steve was born on October 30th, 1944, in Ames, IA to Virginia and William Martin. He graduated from Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda in 1963. He was drafted and served during the Vietnam War. Once home, he attended and graduated from Edison Junior College. On September 5th, 1970, he married Tish Culpepper. They moved from Florida to Charlotte and raised two children, Stacey and Chuck. Steve worked for the City of Charlotte and finished his career as the Chief Inspector of Utilities for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Utility Department after 35 years of service. Steve had a passion for music, fishing, cars, and family. He played guitar and would often play for his family and friends. He was an avid collector of music and had a wonderful library, all of which he would play for you whether you asked or not. He loved to fish with family and could never go enough, he was not much of a catcher but loved the companionship. He loved classic cars and would often attend car shows. The greatest of all gifts was his sense of humor, always there with quick wit and a joke for all occasions. His friends and family will miss this the most. Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia, his father, Bill, his sister Sally and two brothers Heck and Chuck. He is survived by his ex-wife Tish Moran, daughter Stacey Carpenter, son Chuck Martin (Ali), sister Mary Walters, his grandsons, Caleb and Jacob Carpenter, and Jack and Luke Martin, and niece Irene Walters. There will be a private family gathering at our family home to honor Steve and celebrate his life. Please contact the family or Neptune Society for details. Condolences can be offered at Neptune Society In leu of flowers please consider donating in his name to two of Steve's passions, and ASPCA. The links are below: St. Jude's:

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.