Stephen Meredith Craig, 67, died on September 25, 2020, at home.
In Charlotte, NC, Steve was born June 23, 1953, to Meredith Lee and Betty Lowry Craig. He was preceded in death by his mother and his sister Nita Stewart. He is survived by his father; two children survive him, Meredith (Mitch) Key of LaGrange, GA and Sam Craig of Atlanta, GA; two beautiful grandchildren Porter and Booker Key; his brother Bruce (Judy) Craig of Charlotte, NC, sister Lynda (Steven) Williams of Gastonia, NC, many cousins and four nieces.
Steve graduated from Independence High School, Charlotte, NC, in 1971, received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC.
Steve began his career at Milliken Company in their Flooring division, primarily in LaGrange, GA, and Shanghai, China where he worked loyally for 33 years. Following that, he worked as a plant manager in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and Beijing, China.
He was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church and had a great passion for Bible study and love for the Men's Sunday School Class members.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens, Mint Hill, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 7200 E W.T. Harris Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28215.
