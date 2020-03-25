Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Michael "Mike" Simmons. View Sign Service Information Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord 460 Branchview Dr. NE Concord , NC 28025 (704)-786-1161 Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Michael "Mike" Simmons, 71, or Concord, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus after an extended illness.



Mike was born in Greensboro, NC on June 23,1948. He is preceded in death by his older son, Scott Simmons.



Mike graduated from Northern High School and received a bachelor's degree in History from UNC Chapel Hill. In 1973, Mike moved his family to Concord, where he worked at his father's Pontiac Buick Toyota Dealership, before venturing into his own auto-dealership on Church Street. Often, he would bump into a familiar face, and while he may not have remembered their name, he could easily recall the make and model of the car they purchased.



Mike was a friend to everyone. He was a life-long Carolina fan, despite living only a few blocks from Duke University in his early years. He enjoyed playing golf with his sons and he was an avid lover of 60's & 70's Pop music and television shows from that era. He cherished memories of boat rides and time he spent with his family on Lake Norman. These precious moments will forever live in our hearts.



Mike is survived by his younger son, Stephen Simmons and his ex-wife, and eternal friend, Sandra Simmons; his parents, Jim Simmons and Shirley Simmons; siblings, Gale Howard (Rob), Jeff Simmons (Deborah), and Rick Simmons (Carmen); his grandchildren, Ciara Simmons and Austin Simmons; his uncle, Bill Simmons; his nieces and nephews, Katie Howard, Kyle Howard, Patrick Simmons, Melissa Averette, Cameron Simmons, and Kaitlin Sweeney; and many other lifelong friends and family.



A memorial service is planned for a future date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Red Cross or



Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Simmons family.



Online condolences can be shared at

Stephen Michael "Mike" Simmons, 71, or Concord, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus after an extended illness.Mike was born in Greensboro, NC on June 23,1948. He is preceded in death by his older son, Scott Simmons.Mike graduated from Northern High School and received a bachelor's degree in History from UNC Chapel Hill. In 1973, Mike moved his family to Concord, where he worked at his father's Pontiac Buick Toyota Dealership, before venturing into his own auto-dealership on Church Street. Often, he would bump into a familiar face, and while he may not have remembered their name, he could easily recall the make and model of the car they purchased.Mike was a friend to everyone. He was a life-long Carolina fan, despite living only a few blocks from Duke University in his early years. He enjoyed playing golf with his sons and he was an avid lover of 60's & 70's Pop music and television shows from that era. He cherished memories of boat rides and time he spent with his family on Lake Norman. These precious moments will forever live in our hearts.Mike is survived by his younger son, Stephen Simmons and his ex-wife, and eternal friend, Sandra Simmons; his parents, Jim Simmons and Shirley Simmons; siblings, Gale Howard (Rob), Jeff Simmons (Deborah), and Rick Simmons (Carmen); his grandchildren, Ciara Simmons and Austin Simmons; his uncle, Bill Simmons; his nieces and nephews, Katie Howard, Kyle Howard, Patrick Simmons, Melissa Averette, Cameron Simmons, and Kaitlin Sweeney; and many other lifelong friends and family.A memorial service is planned for a future date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Red Cross or The Salvation Army Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Simmons family.Online condolences can be shared at www.Hartsellfh.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Salvation Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close