Stephen Shook

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Shook.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Stephen James Shook, 74, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 4820 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie, SC. Interment will be in River Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service.

Mr. Shook was an Air Force Fighter Pilot during Vietnam.

Survivors are his wife Gail Griswold Shook; daughters Stephanie Flint, Elizabeth Randolph; and four grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Mr. Shook.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.