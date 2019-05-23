Mr. Stephen James Shook, 74, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 4820 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie, SC. Interment will be in River Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service.
Mr. Shook was an Air Force Fighter Pilot during Vietnam.
Survivors are his wife Gail Griswold Shook; daughters Stephanie Flint, Elizabeth Randolph; and four grandchildren.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 23, 2019