Stephen Sobell, age 77, of Roswell, GA passed away on February 5th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Happy Sobell, son, David Sobell, daughter and son-in-law, Deb & Danny Pralgo, and grandsons, Jake & Max Pralgo. He was born in Charlotte, NC and was retired from his flooring business. He adored his grandsons and his favorite pastime was watching them play baseball. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 7th at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 with Rabbi Steven Lebow officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 6, 2020