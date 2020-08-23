1/1
Stephen Wesley Lamb
1957 - 2020
Steve, 63, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020.

He was diagnosed with

Stage 4 cancer in May 2018 and faced this challenge with humor, courage and trust in his

Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Born in Charlotte, April 20, 1957, to Ralph and Betty Lamb. A great lover of sports, especially golf, DUKE basketball and NASCAR racing.

He graduated from East Mecklenburg High School. He was employed with Mike and Brad Woodie at

Woodie's Auto Service for 34 yrs.

He was well liked by all who knew him, especially his sense of humor that can never be forgotten. He entered his black 2006 Mustang GT in

car shows and loved the Mustang Car Show at Myrtle Beach every year. I see him now charging

up the Mustang and racing toward heaven.

Many thanks to all his friends and family who supported him during his cancer. He will miss his friends and golfing buddies at St. Luke's

Lutheran Church, and is probably playing a round now.

He is predeceased by his Father, Ralph Lamb, is survived by his Mother Betty Lamb, and the love of his life for 20 yrs Danna

Sinclair, sons Steve, Tommy and Josh. Sisters Carol (Barry), Judy (James) brother Michael

(Mary Jo) and many nieces and nephews.

Thanks to Dr. Justin Favaro and his staff at Oncology Specialists of Charlotte.

A Celebration of Life to be

held later at St. Luke's Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be offered at www.carolinafuneral.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
