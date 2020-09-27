1/1
Stephen Wiley "Steve" Haas
1942 - 2020
It is with the deepest sorrow and profound love that we announce the passing of Steve Haas. Lovingly referred to as "Pop", Steve will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Born to Wiley and Ada Haas in Hickory, NC, Steve was a graduate of Central High School in Charlotte, NC and went on to earn a BSE degree in Electrical Engineering from UNCC. He was the founder of Steve W. Haas & Associates in 1981 (later Haas & Kennedy Engineers) where he continued to work up until the time of his passing. Known to be an expert in the field of commercial electrical engineering design, Steve was greatly admired and respected by his coworkers and clients.

Steve loved flying planes and got his pilot's license while still in high school. One of his favorite things early on was flying himself and his wife Linda to the beach for long weekends where he would spend time working on his boat, "Miss Grace". He later developed a love for the mountains, and soon Blowing Rock became their home away from home. His greatest love by far, however, was for his family.

Steve will be lovingly remembered always by Linda, who was his high school sweetheart, soul mate, and loving wife of 59 years; son Mark, daughter Kim, son-n-law Jay, grandson Jay Jay, granddaughter Grace, sister-n-law Gail, and niece Kelli; and not to be forgotten, Petey, his beloved Chihuahua and best buddy.

Along with family, Steve has numerous friends who will miss him deeply. Always willing to lend a helping hand, he did so quietly and without the expectation of praise or recognition. He thought of others before himself, and his ever humble and sweet soul should be a great example of how to live.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Charlotte Humane Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.McEwenFS.com. Rest in peace Pop. We love you.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
