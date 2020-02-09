Steve A. Morris, 76, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Wednesday, the 5th of February 2020 at the Tucker Hospice in Kannapolis, NC surrounded by his family. Steve was born on the 8th of July 1943 in Charlotte, NC, to the late Harold Eugene Morris and Virginia Gibson Morris. A Funeral Service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, the 12th of February 2020 in The Historic Morehead Street Chapel of Ellington Funeral Service. The family will greet friends and a formal viewing will follow the service at Ellington Funeral Service. A full biography may be read by visiting ellingtonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 9, 2020