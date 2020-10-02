Steve Hayes, 84, "flew away" Wednesday, September 16, 2020.



Steve worked in the textile industry and started a machinery business, S. Hayes Inc. This led to the extensive travel in the United States and internationally. The family lived in Charlotte, Rhode Island, Georgia, California, and once more, back to Charlotte. The final move back to Charlotte lasted 41 years.



He was also a past governor of NC District West Civitan, a Scout leader, toast master, elder, treasurer, and Sunday school teacher at Carmel Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. He especially enjoyed the men's breakfast group at Carmel, where he was considered a grits master.



Steve (raised Baptist) and June (raised Methodist) married in 1954. The giddy, young newlyweds, in a mild form of rebellion, forged their own path. They decided to become (gasp!) Presbyterians! Decades later they were blessed to join the family of faith at Carmel Presbyterian where a celebration of Steve's life will be held Monday, October 5th, 2020 at 2:30 PM.



Survived by wife June, children; Shane(Anita), Patrick(Rebecca), and Stephanie(Ted), eight grandchildren, and brother Mike(Mary).



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Carmel Presbyterian Church, 2048 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC, 28226 or to Veteran's Bridge Home, P.O. Box 11966, Charlotte, NC, 28029



Until "The sweet by and by", Steve's residence will be the Carmel Columbarium. Visitors are welcome.



Hartsell Funeral Home is serving the Hayes family.



