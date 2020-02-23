Steve Holland Russell 1932-2020 WAXHAW - Steve graduated to his heavenly home on February 5, 2020, while living at Summit Place, Little River, SC, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He moved to Summit in 2018 after living most of his life in the Charlotte/Waxhaw, NC area and working for Barclays Financial. He leaves behind a beloved wife, Nancy Huddleston Russell, children Deborah Johann, step-children Becki Massey Lemons (Jack), Kathy Massey Rogers (Tony), Mark Massey (Pam), Matt Massey (Terry). Grandchildren Allison Davis (Howard), Aaron Orman, Tanner Massey, Amelia Massey, Alex Massey, Jessica Johann, Corey Johann, Great grandchildren Taylor Orman, Chandler Wells, his sister, Rachel Shaw, and numerous close and loving nieces and nephews. Steve and Nancy were active members of Central Church with special attention to the Seniors Ministry. Steve sang with the Singing Men of America, and now is surely singing in the Heavenly Choir. He participated in the Observer marathons, and loved barbershop singing and entertaining at nursing homes. A Memorial Service with military honors (Veteran of Korean War) will be held at Central Church Family Life Center, 5301 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC on Saturday, February 29, at 2PM. The family would like to thank the staff of Summit Place as well as MSA Hospice for their tender love and care of Steve.

