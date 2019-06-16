Mr. Steven Douglas McRorie, 54, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, with the funeral starting at 2:00 PM Monday, June 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Rock Hill, with Dr. Jamie Burdette officiating. The burial will be at Hammond Locklear Cemetery 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 18,2019 in Chadbourn, NC.
Born in Charlotte, NC. Steven, was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Mae Lochlear McRorie and his sister, Tonya Michelle Ashley. He was a great spirit, stronger than life itself, a life seeking life; a passion for all that life to share, music with all action, loving his bass guitars! He played it to the last day of his life. God was his hero and Jesus was his Savior. He attended West Mecklenburg High School, was a former member of Ranch Road Church of God and University Church of God, and was a Class A Machinist.
Survivors include his father, "Sonny" Baxter McRorie; wife, Linda Taylor; uncles, R.D. Norton and Jimmy McRorie (Sally); aunts, Jeanie McRorie Wright (Jerry) and Patricia Ann Jesse (Roy); also surviving are his children, nephews, cousins and friends.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 16, 2019