Steven Edward Kridel
With great sorrow the Kridel family announces the death of Steven Edward Kridel, May 8th2020, after a 6 year valiant fight against prostate cancer. He was the son of Honey Kridel and Arnold Kridel (deceased), husband of Rachel Preston, father of Erika Kridel (Mel Abbott) and Maddie (Kris) Preston, brother of Phillip (Dee) Kridel and Jay (Linda Kridel), uncle of Molly (Zeke) Tiernan and Katie (Jerry) White, and beloved cousin of many. He was predeceased by his father and first wife Susan Gail Johnson.

Steve had a successful career as an electrician, teacher, building manager and biosafety professional for Duke University. He retired in 2005 and helped his wife Rachel with the family landscaping business, even though he was red/green color blind which is not helpful in gardening. He was a die-hard Tarheel fan and loved to watch basketball while cheering with his brothers on the phone. But most of all he loved his children, helping them with all manner of advice, and adopted his 2 son's in law with joy. He was born in Queens NY and was a true city boy who grew to love living in the woods with Rachel and the hounds Riker, Grace, and Ranger who are truly bereft. He was an honorable, decent man and will be sorely missed by the family and many loving friends.

The entire Kridel clan would like to thank the care team at the Duke Cancer Center especially Dr. William Harrison, Kristen Perez PA-C, and all the wonderful nurses and staff on the 4thfloor of the Cancer Center. They worked tirelessly to beat back the cancer, but also to keep Steve comfortable and able to die at home with the Hospice assistance. Their professional, competent, compassionate care was absolutely world class and we will always remember. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 17, 2020.
May 12, 2020
Steve was one of my best friends during our teenage years growing up in Charlotte, attending all of our BBYO Jewish Youth group meetings, state and regional conventions, and getting into trouble as teenage boys often did. But his parents Arnold and Honey were the best, and were always there to guide us and "straighten" us out. It was such a pleasure seeing him, acknowledging his fight with cancer, and catching up on old times at our long overdue BBYO Reunion held in Charlotte just a year and half ago. Steve will certainly be missed.
David Rousso
Friend
