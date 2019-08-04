Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fergerson Funeral Home, Inc. 215 South Main Street North Syracuse , NY 13212 (315)-458-1970 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Fergerson Funeral Home, Inc. 215 South Main Street North Syracuse , NY 13212 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Cicero United Methodist Church 8416 Brewerton Road Cicero , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Eric Finch, 40, of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30th, surrounded by family and friends, following a tragic accident in Houston, TX. Born in Syracuse, NY, Steve graduated from East Syracuse Minoa High School in 1997 before moving to Charlotte, NC with his parents, Eugene and Teresa Finch. He attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Architecture, Sustainability, Prometrics and Geography in 2002.



A well-respected architect in the Hospitality industry, Steve was Vice President at Modular Steel Solutions. Previously, he was the Director of Hospitality at The RBA Group, where he completed designing the project he was most proud of, Hope Lake Lodge in Cortland, NY. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects, a LEED Accredited Professional and was named to Charlotte's 40 Under 40 in 2017.



As passionate as he was about his work, Steve was a fun-loving, adventurous, and quick-witted guy who lit up any room he entered. He enjoyed hosting pool-side barbeques and football parties with his friends, cheering on his Syracuse Orange and the Carolina Panthers, catching that big fish and entertaining his friends with his famous dance moves. He loved the Montana mountains and the waters of Key West. He was a sweet, caring and generous man who became the rock of his family following the death of his father in 2010.



Steve is survived by his mother, Teresa Finch, of Zephyrhills, FL; sister Deborah Finch (Patricia Brady) of Camillus, NY; sister Lorraine Finch (Thomas Falcone) of Cary, NC; his grandmother, Irma Gillette, of Zephyrhills, FL; his girlfriend, Ann Sburlea, of Houston, TX; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his many friends. He was predeceased by his father, Eugene Finch, in 2010.



Relatives and friends may call Monday, August 12th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Fergerson Funeral Home, 215 S. Main Street, North Syracuse. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Cicero United Methodist Church, 8416 Brewerton Road, Cicero with burial to follow at North Syra-cuse Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in Charlotte, NC at a later date.

