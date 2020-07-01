Steven Holland Miller, 71, went to be with the Lord Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born in Charlotte, NC to the late Fred Craven and Dorothy R. Wilson Miller and was also predeceased by his brother, Robert Miller. He served his country faithfully during the Vietnam era on the USS Remora and the USS Polk and subsequently retired from Electric Motor & Contracting Co. He was a 40+ year member of the West Gate Masonic Lodge #738 AF&AM.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 46 years, Gail Stephens Miller; children, Amanda Miller, Matt T. Miller (Amber); grandchildren, Caleb, Madison, Abram, Natalie, Cayson; siblings, Barbara Jones, Fred C. "Butch" Miller, Jr., and Janie Hart; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.
He will be laid to rest Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11am in Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 1, 2020.