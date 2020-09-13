Steven Joel Hiott, 27, passed away on September 10, 2020 at Novant-Matthews. He was born on July 28, 1993 to Steven Hiott and Michelle Anne Hiott. Steven is preceded in death by his grandfather, Addi Castellanos and stepmother Tammy Lynn Hiott. He is survived by his father, Steven Scott Hiott; mother, Michelle Hiott May; stepfather, Christopher T. May; grandmother, Joan Castellanos; grandfather, Joel D. Hiott; grandmother, Brenda Faye Hiott; uncle, Michael (Amanda) Hiott; cousins, Joshua Hiott and Christin Hiott; and brother, Justin (Brittany) Newgent. Steven had been a student athlete at Greensboro Methodist College, where he played football and Lacrosse. Steven loved football, coaching after college at Hopewell High School and Concord High School. But Steven's greatest love was mentoring youth and being a good friend. A funeral service will be held at Grace Covenant on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:30pm. A visitation will be held prior from 1:00pm to 2:30pm. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.KepnerFH.com
.