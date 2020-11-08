1/
Steven Jordan
1949 - 2020
Steven Jordan
May 28, 1949 - November 5, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Steven Michael Jordan, 71, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home.
A native of Mecklenburg County, Mr. Jordan was born to the late Paul R. Jordan and Irene Overcash Jordan on May 28, 1949 and was a member of Moore's Chapel United Methodist Church. He was a member of Westgate Masonic Lodge #738, a Shriner of University City Shrine Club and a member of the Derita Eastern Star #715. Mr. Jordan was preceded in death by a brother Jerry N. Jordan.
Mr. Jordan is survived by his wife Debra Conti Jordan, daughters, Stephanie Jordan Cox, Tonya Dixon, granddaughters, Alyssa Jordan, Zoe Cox, brother, Paul Jordan and sister Sheila Jordan.
The funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 8 at Moore's Chapel United Methodist Church in Charlotte with Pastor Jeffrey Wiggins officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the church.
Arrangements are by McEwen Derita Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenderitachapel.com.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Moore's Chapel United Methodist Church
NOV
8
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Moore's Chapel United Methodist Church
NOV
8
Interment
church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel
6300 Mallard Creek Road
Charlotte, NC 28262
7045963291
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marvin Elwood
Friend
