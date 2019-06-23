Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Keith "Steve" Carpenter. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Send Flowers Obituary

Steven "Steve" Keith Carpenter, 55, of Mooresville, passed away in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 21, 2019, at his residence. Born September 24, 1963, in Mineola, NY, he was a son of Peggy Wilhelm Carpenter, of Mooresville and the late Keith Sherrill Carpenter. Steve earned his Engineering degree from DeVry University and MBA from Pfeiffer University. Until his retirement in 2017, Steve served as President of Crothall Healthcare. He was an avid tennis player, golfer, fisherman and aviator. The most important aspects of his life were his faith, family and friends. He was a member of Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church, Mooresville. His favorite verses were John 3:16 and James 5:15. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Trisha Padgett Carpenter; children, Clint Carpenter and Hannah Carpenter; sister, Ronda Carpenter and fiance, Bobby Compton and brothers, Robbie Carpenter and Johnny Carpenter and fiance, Paige Clayton. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church, with Rev. Mark Pitts officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 PM, Friday, June 28, 2019, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville. Memorials may be made to the Rett Syndrome, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246, Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave NW, Suite 1066, Washington, DC 20005 (

