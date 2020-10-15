Steven Lee Mullis, 75 of Huntersville died October 11, 2020. He was born on September 21, 1945 in Mecklenburg County to the late Ray and Clyde Mullis. He served as a police officer, retiring from Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department after 30 years. Steve was a member of Ramah Presbyterian Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife Elaine and sister Peggy Mullis Manus. Survivors include sons Steven Lee Mullis, II and wife Melissa of Charlotte and Blaine Scott Mullis and wife Sheila of Beaufort, SC; step-daughter, Paige Couper, 8 grandchildren; siblings, Randy (Lynn) and ChiChi Keziah (Julius).
Memorials may be made to Ramah Presbyterian Church.
A Graveside service will be held at 2PM Sunday, October 18 at Ramah Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. John Hill officiating.
