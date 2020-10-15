1/1
Steven Lee Mullis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Lee Mullis, 75 of Huntersville died October 11, 2020. He was born on September 21, 1945 in Mecklenburg County to the late Ray and Clyde Mullis. He served as a police officer, retiring from Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department after 30 years. Steve was a member of Ramah Presbyterian Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife Elaine and sister Peggy Mullis Manus. Survivors include sons Steven Lee Mullis, II and wife Melissa of Charlotte and Blaine Scott Mullis and wife Sheila of Beaufort, SC; step-daughter, Paige Couper, 8 grandchildren; siblings, Randy (Lynn) and ChiChi Keziah (Julius).

Memorials may be made to Ramah Presbyterian Church.

A Graveside service will be held at 2PM Sunday, October 18 at Ramah Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. John Hill officiating.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved