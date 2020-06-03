Steven Lee Shoe
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Lee Shoe, 74, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home. He was born on October 9, 1945, in Salisbury, NC to the late Walter Lee Shoe and Velma Lillian Cress Shoe. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret S. Shoe. He proudly served his country in the US Army in Korea during the Vietnam era. He was a graduate of Appalachian State University. Steve was in the banking business for over 20 years and began his career with Piedmont Bank. He was a real estate agent at Knox Realty for many years and manager of Mooresville ABC Store. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He was also a member of Williams Masonic Lodge #176 AF&AM, Cornelius.

Steve is survived by his second wife, Janice Shoe; children, Stephanie S. Glasco (Brian) of Estero, FL, Elizabeth S. Rivera (David) of Brooklyn, NY, Darren Miller (Kathryn), Bradley Miller (Tia Taylor), Doris Bame of Carolina Beach; sister, Ann Shive (Bill) of Salisbury.

Services will be held on Thursday, June 4 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home with Rev. Dave Keck officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:30 - 2:00 PM also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Shoe family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved