Steven Russell Faires

Steve, 69, a lifelong resident of Charlotte, NC, died peacefully August 30, 2019 at Atrium Health - University.

Steve was born on July 24, 1950 in Charlotte, a son of the late Bynum Wendell Faires and Martha Sullivan Faires. He graduated from Independence High School and attended UNCC. Steve was a Sunday School teacher for two decades and had served as a deacon at Robinson Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. Steve worked in the power supply industry for 35 years.

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Steven R. Faires will be held on Wednesday, September 4th at 2:00pm at Robinson Presbyterian Church at 9424 Harrisburg Rd. Charlotte, NC 28215. Visitation is on September 3rd from 6:00pm-8:00pm at McEwen Funeral Home in Mint Hill.

Steve is survived by his wife of 35 years, Suzon Johnston Faires; sons Jonathan Russell Faires and wife, Christa, Adam Patrick Faires and wife, Lindsay, Ian Matthew Faires, daughter, Courtney Elizabeth Faires, stepdaughter Dana Griffin Letchworth and husband, Byron, five grandchildren: Brennan Russell Faires, Alexis Sharisse Morgan, Hudson Alfred Faires, Sullivan Patrick Faires, and Jim Scott Letchworth.

Memorials may be made to a .

Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 2, 2019
