Steven Powell Scheffler CHARLOTTE - Steven Powell Scheffler, 60, of Charlotte, NC, passed January 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 am Friday, February 7, at Chapin United Methodist Church. Born in Lynchburg, VA to William Harvey and Jacquelyn Powell Scheffler on June 5, 1959. Steve was predeceased by his father, William Harvey Scheffler; grand parents William and Ruth Scheffler and Larnie and Loreen Powell. Survived by his mother, Jackie Scheffler of Chapin, SC, brothers Richard and David Scheffler, nieces Claire Herr and Logan Scheffler and grand-niece Ariana Herr as well as Chase, his beloved lab.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 6, 2020