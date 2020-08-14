1/1
Steven Tozier
Steven L. Tozier BEAUMONT, CA - Steven L. Tozier of Beaumont, California passed away on August 8th, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 14, 1949, to the late Clayton and Faith Tozier in Pasadena, California. He began his career at IBM in 1967. He retired there after 43 years of service. He was married to his high school sweetheart Sheila. She was always the light of his life. Even after 53 years of marriage they still held hands and giggled like teenagers. When he was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's, she cared for him every step of the way and never left his side. He was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his loving wife Sheila, his daughter Christine and her partner Crystal Simmons of Winston-Salem, his son Mark and wife Karen of Charlotte, NC, seven grandchildren, his siblings Jan Sill and her husband Jeff Sill of Squim, Washington, a brother Doug Tozier and his wife Naomi of Covina, California, and a sister Linda Pardon of California. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. We loved him dearly and will miss everything about this amazing man. We find comfort in many special memories and that we know we will see him again one day. There will be a small, private service held for immediate family in California. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in North Carolina. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Redlands Hospice for extraordinary care. We could have never done this without them. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Steven's name be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 1700, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or to Redlands Hospice Care, 101 E. Redlands Blvd., Suite 180, Redlands, California 92373.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 14, 2020.
