Steven Van Linker, age 69, of 6450 Osprey Trail in Denver, died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.



Steven was born May 23, 1951, in Mecklenburg County, to the late William Van Linker and Sarah Fink Hunter. In addition, he was also preceded by a sister, Debbie Linker. He served in the United States Marines, and later worked as a professional driver with R & L Carriers.



He is survived by his significant other, June Stewart of the home; son, Steven Linker (Kimberly) of Denver; three daughters, Christy Teli of Indian Trail, Cassidy Dawn Linker and April Renee Linker, both of Charlotte; step-daughter, Haley Brook Hutchinson of Lincolnton; step-son, Bradley Clay Sain of Lincolnton; brother, Lesley Linker (Joann) of Mt. Pleasant, NC; sister, Tammy Wright (Mike) of Port Charlotte, FL; and seventeen grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life service will be planned for a later date.



Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Linker family.



