Stewart John Padol (Stu), 64, of Charlotte died unexpectedly on February 4th 2019 in Pineville, NC.



Stewart was born July 24th 1954 in Gary, Indiana to Walter and Rose Padol, both predeceased. He graduated from Calumet Highschool and attended Indiana University. He worked for U.S. Steel for several years before moving to Vermont and then to Charlotte.



In Charlotte, Stewart became an entrepreneur when he founded his own business, Piedmont Site Cleaning, 20 years ago. His company maintained several upscale shopping centers throughout the Charlotte area. He became very successful through his hard work and endless attention to detail. He was beloved among his clients and friends at his various properties, cultivating many close and lasting relationships over the years.



Stewart loved the mountains and dreamed of retiring to the Highlands, NC which he talked about with anyone who would listen. He had a larger-than-life personality with an endearing sense of humor. He is remembered for leaving humorous voicemail messages for family and friends. He was a classic extrovert who loved to talk, loved antiquing and was always on the lookout for a good deal. He was a generous giver of unique gifts.



Stewart is survived by his sisters Cindy Padol Cheek of Geneva, IL, and Dolly Weathersbee of Fort Mill, SC; brothers-in-law Duane Cheek and Paul Weathersbee, nephew Bryan Ballard, nieces Kristyn Keen, Rachel Gundersen and Lauren Reineking and 10 great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by numerous close and loyal friends, both old and new.



A Memorial Service will be held at McEwen Funeral Home - Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210 on March 10, 2019 t 3 pm. This will be a celebration of life to honor Stewart and the memory of the unique man that he was.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to Freedom Service Dogs of America, a charity that was very close to Stewarts heart.



Funeral Home McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel

