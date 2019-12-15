Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stuart Ficklen "Goose" Vaughn. View Sign Service Information Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Rd. Winston-Salem , NC 27106 (336)-722-6122 Send Flowers Obituary

Stuart Ficklen Vaughn, went to be with his Lord on December 11, 2019. "Goose" as he was affectionately known by his many friends and grandchildren was the ultimate role model of how to treat others. Goose was born on September 21, 1935 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Robert Candler Vaughn, Sr. and the late Ellen Douglas Arthur Vaughn. He Graduated from Reynolds High School in 1953 and Davidson College in 1957 where he served as Vice President of the student body, was on the honor council, President of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, and in ROTC. He married Frances Lineberger McDonald of Charlotte in 1963.



After serving in the Army, he pursued a career in the investment business in New York City and continued his career in investments in Winston-Salem. He was a founding partner of First Securities Inc. which later merged to become Wheat First Securities. During his more than fifty years in the investment business, he was widely recognized as tops in the industry.



He is survived by his wife of fifty six years, Frances McDonald Vaughn; two sons, Stuart Ficklen Vaughn, Jr of Winston-Salem and Douglas Arthur Vaughn of Raleigh; and two daughters, Frances Vaughn Powers and Ann Candler Vaughn Cox both of Winston-Salem; and ten grandchildren, Abby Elizabeth Cox, Katherine Ann Cox, Cooper Eleanor Cox, Jane McDonald Powers, Sally Frances Powers, Stuart Ficklen Vaughn, III, and Alexander Lillington Vaughn of Winston-Salem and Samuel Turner Vaughn, Greyson Carrington Vaughn, and Elizabeth Douglas Vaughn of Raleigh. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Candler Vaughn of a Winston-Salem. Additionally, he dearly loved his two daughters-in-law, Elizabeth McGee Vaughn and Greyson Tucker Vaughn and his son-in-law, Michael David Powers.



In addition to his love of family, Goose had a lifelong love of children and education as exhibited by his passion for fund raising and service to Davidson College, where he served twelve years as a Trustee; The Children's Center of Winston-Salem, where he served on the board and led fundraising efforts; The Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center at UNC-Chapel Hill where he was a long time Board member and past President; and The Boy Scouts of America, where he served on the local board and led fundraising efforts for Camp Robert C. Vaughn; He was also an Eagle Scout at the age of 13.



Other Boards included the Forsyth Hospital Foundation, Old Town Club, NC Securities Traders Association where he served as President. National Association of Securities Dealers regional board; First Citizens Bank local board; Summit School; and The Red Cross where he served as President of the Board and led fundraising efforts to build the current headquarters Building.



A celebration of Stuart's life will be held on Friday, December 20 at Centenary United Methodist Church 646 West 5th St, Winston-Salem at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Davidson College Golf Scholarship Fund, Box 7170, Davidson, NC 28035 or The Centers for Exceptional Children in Winston-Salem, 2315 Coliseum Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Condolences may be made online at

