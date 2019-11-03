Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tribute Cremation Society 4935 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (980)-209-1061 Send Flowers Obituary

Miss Suanne Haney died October 28, 2019 at Presbyterian Hospital Matthews. Sue was born May 29, 1938 in Roanoke, VA to Frankie L. and Vernie J. Haney. Sue grew up in Charlotte, NC and graduated from Central High School in 1956. She continued to serve faithfully on the Reunion Committee. Sue graduated from WC-UNC (UNC-G), Greensboro, NC in 1960. She taught English at Garinger High School for 30 years until her retirement. Sue was always busy doing beautiful needlework and treasured handmade decorations.



Sue is survived by cousins Winston Leavell, Candace Leavell Strickland, both of Montgomery, AL; Wiley Leavell, Marietta, GA; Tracy Leavell Martin, Alabaster, AL; William O. Leavell, Memphis, TN; Charles Leavell, Bullard, GA; Judy Leavell, Athens, GA; Linda Boyd Wilson, Deatsville, AL. She is also survived by her loving Charlotte "family" Bill and Ruthie Earp and their children, who always referred to her as "Aunt Sue," and a host of friends. Special thanks to neighbor Perry Ingram and college friend Elsie Bush for their love and care.



A gathering of friends to celebrate her life will be held November 7, 2019 at the Harkey home, 2044 Ferncliff Rd, Charlotte, NC from 1:30 until 4:00 pm.



Memorials may be made to the Central High School (CHS) Scholarship Fund, designated for The Harkey Fund and mailed to CPCC Foundation, P. O. Box 35009, Charlotte, NC 28235 in memory of Suanne Haney or Presbyterian Hospice and Palliative Care, 324 N. McDowell St, Charlotte, NC 28204.

