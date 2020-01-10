On Monday January 6, 2020, Sue Ann Thompson peacefully passed away at her Pineville home. Mrs. Thompson is survived by her husband John, her daughters Diane (wife Sherry) and Karen, her son John (husband Peter), stepson Kenny, grandchildren Melissa (husband Matt), Michelle and Nicholas, great grandchildren Madison, Matthew and Aliyah. Mass will be held Monday, January 13th at 11 a.m. in the Daily Mass Chapel at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy., Charlotte, NC 28277.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 10, 2020