Sue Ann Thompson (1929 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Ann Thompson.
Service Information
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC
28104
(704)-846-3771
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Daily Mass Chapel at St. Matthew Catholic Church
8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

On Monday January 6, 2020, Sue Ann Thompson peacefully passed away at her Pineville home. Mrs. Thompson is survived by her husband John, her daughters Diane (wife Sherry) and Karen, her son John (husband Peter), stepson Kenny, grandchildren Melissa (husband Matt), Michelle and Nicholas, great grandchildren Madison, Matthew and Aliyah. Mass will be held Monday, January 13th at 11 a.m. in the Daily Mass Chapel at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy., Charlotte, NC 28277.

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.