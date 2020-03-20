Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Baumgardner Hunter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sue Baumgardner Hunter, 73, of Clemson, SC, passed away on March 15, 2020.



Born on November 14, 1946, in Coshocton, OH, she was married to James Thompson Hunter for 50 years. They lived in Charlotte and Wilson, NC, before moving to Clemson, SC.



The daughter of the late Veda and Glenn Baumgardner, Sue earned her undergraduate degree from Ohio State University, and graduate degrees from UNC Chapel Hill and the University of North Colorado. She taught and was head of the Nursing Department at Atlantic Christian College.



In addition to her husband Tom, Sue is survived by her sister, Nancy Baumgardner Friddle (David) and brother, Gavin Keith Baumgardner; nieces Ashley Wojdyla (Robert), Christie Hill (Quintell), and Mandy Lett (Michael); nephews Robert and Shawn Baumgardner.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Glenn Kenton Baumgardner.



Sue was a member of Fort Hill Presbyterian Church in Clemson.



A private burial service will be held on the campus of Clemson University. Memorials may be made to Fort Hill Presbyterian Church, 101 Edgewood Avenue, Clemson, SC 29631.



