Sue Coursey CONCORD Sue Ledbetter Coursey (4/20/31 - 4/5/19) passed away while in hospice care at Novant Presbyterian Hospital. "Nanny" will always be remembered for the love and affection she expressed for her family and friends. If she met you, then you were cared for, prayed for, and needs met. In her honor, a memorial service will be held for this matriarch of 19 family members on April 28th at Crossroads Church (220 George W. Lyles Pkwy. NW, Concord NC) at 4:00 p.m. Reception afterwards.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 20, 2019