Sue Landon Alfriend of The Pines at Davidson, formerly of North Wilkesboro, died September 9, 2020, at home. She was a native of North Wilkesboro, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Clayton Landon, Jr., and a graduate with a Bachelor of Arts from Randolph-Macon Woman's College, Lynchburg, Virginia, and Master of Science in business and economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Mrs. Alfriend was vice president in charge of the Marketing Department at The Northwestern Bank. She attended banking schools and was a speaker at bank marketing regional and national meetings. After retiring from The Northwestern Bank, she sold insurance products to banks and savings and loan associations in four states.
She was a past chairman of the North Wilkesboro Merchants Association, director of the Triad Girl Scout Council, director of the Wilkes County Library, co-chairman of Old Wilkes, and president of the North Wilkesboro Kiwanis Club. She was a member of the North Wilkesboro Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Alfriend is survived by her loving daughter, Landon Alfriend Dunn and partner Tim Ryan of Matthews; granddaughter, Sarah Dunn Aarons and husband Tyler of Annandale, Virginia; granddaughter, Susan Dunn Auten and husband Taylor of Cary; three great-grandchildren, Helen, Stuart, and Violet; sister-in-law, Barbara Sisk Landon, of Wilmington; nephew, H. Clayton Landon, IV, and wife Sherry of Wilmington; and niece, Helen Landon Terranova, husband Gordon, and daughter Sterling of Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her dear brother, Henry Clayton Landon, III, MD.
A family graveside service will be held at the Landon family plot in Mountlawn Memorial Park with the Reverend Steve Snipes presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Wilkes Heritage Museum, formerly Old Wilkes, Inc., at 100 East Main Street, P.O. Box 935, Wilkesboro, NC 28697, or to the NC Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped at FNCLBPH, 1841 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27635.
. Miller Funeral Service of North Wilkesboro is in charge of arrangements.