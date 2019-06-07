Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Jones Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sue Jones Davis, 86, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019.



Her memorial service will be 2 PM Saturday at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home. A private family committal was held prior to the memorial service.



Sue was born May 22, 1933, in Tampa, Fla., to Harry and Nannie Sue Brushwood. When her mother died a few days later, she was adopted by her mother's sister and brother-in-law, Edith Ellis and Waverly G. Jones, who raised her as an adored only child. Sue married J. Roy Davis Jr. in 1960, and they spent 51 wonderful years together before he passed away in 2011.



Sue was raised in Charlotte, graduating from Mrs. Hunter's kindergarten class at Myers Park Elementary School, Alexander Graham Junior High School and Central High School, class of 1951. At Salem College, she was elected student council president and was listed in Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. Sue graduated in 1955 and became a third-grade teacher at Myers Park Elementary School and later an admissions counselor at Queens College before marrying Roy and moving to Concord.



A committed volunteer throughout her life, Sue earned an honorary life membership from Presbyterian Women and was a founder of Cabarrus Cooperative Christian Ministry. She served as president of the Junior Charity League and was a charter member and president of the Salvation Army Auxiliary. She also served on the boards of the NorthEast Hospital Foundation and Salem College Alumnae Association. Sue treasured her friends both in Charlotte and Concord and enjoyed being a part of the Esoteric Study Club and the Hoe and Hope Garden Club.



Sue was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by two sons and their wives: Alan and Robin Davis of Concord, and Rhyne and Lisa Davis of Charlotte; and three grandchildren: Carrie Davis, Brian Davis and Jack Davis. She has also been blessed by the loving care and friendship of her caregivers.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CVAN, PO Box 1749, Concord, NC 28026 or to Salvation Army, 216 Patterson Ave., Concord, NC 28025 or to , 4701 Hedgemore Dr., Ste 810, Charlotte, NC 28209 or a .



Wilkinson Funeral Home of Concord is serving the family.



"Remember me with smiles and laughter as that is how I will remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don't remember me at all." - unknown author

