Service Information

McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte , NC 28227
(704)-545-4864

Visitation
12:30 PM
Family Life Center

Service
2:00 PM
Hickory Grove United Methodist Church
6401 Hickory Grove Rd
Charlotte , NC

Obituary

Sue McCall Stading, 68, passed peacefully into heaven on August 28, 2019.



Sue was born on December 5, 1950 in Charlotte, North Carolina to the late Frank and Lillie Mae McCall. The second of five children, Sue was a born nurturer and loved being a part of a large Christian family. She met the love of her life, Ronnie, at Independence High School and they brought three wonderful boys into the world. Sue and Ronnie were lifelong members of Hickory Grove United Methodist Church and loved being a part of their bible study class. Sue was a proud member of the Alpha Delta Kappa teaching sorority. After raising her boys, she found her calling as an AIG teacher for over 20 years. The epitome of a Christian mother, her greatest joy was taking care of her family. Her seven grandchildren loved their Grammie beyond measure and always had her undivided attention. Sue's happiest times were at Ocean Isle Beach surround by family and friends, attending service at the chapel, reading, cooking and playing with her grandchildren.



She was greeted in heaven with a big bear hug from her son, Mark; her parents; her in-laws, Ron and Mary Stading and sister-in-law, Susie Stading. Until they are reunited again, she will be missed by her loving husband of 44 years, Ronnie; son Michael and his wife Jennie, son Matthew and his wife Taylor, brother Mickey and his wife Martha Anne, sister Melba and her husband Fred, sister Marilyn and her husband Randy, sister Barbara; many nieces and nephews; and grandchildren Jack, Brooklyn, Julia, Colton, Savannah, Caroline and Ike, who will always miss her warm hugs, surprises and chocolate chip cookies.



Sue's service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, 6401 Hickory Grove Rd., Charlotte, NC 28215. The family will hold a visitation before the service at 12:30 in the Family Life Center.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any memorials or donations be made to the Samaritan's Purse or charity of their choosing.



