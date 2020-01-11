Sue Alice Ruddock CHARLOTTE - Sue Alice Ruddock of 3800 Shamrock Dr., Charlotte died on December 15, 2019. Sue was born in Kings Mountain on September 19, 1921, and was the daughter of the late Bonnie Mauney Ruddock and William O. Ruddock. She graduated from Appalachian State University and taught school in Charlotte for nine years. Sue received her Masters degree in Christian Education from Presbyterian Union Seminary and was Director of Christian Education at several churches throughout the US. She was a member of Sardis Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir for 19 years. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing and traveling. Sue's family would like to thank the staff of Aldersgate Asbury Care Center and Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region for their loving care. Memorial service and Inurnment will be held January 19, at 2pm at Sardis Presbyterian Church. Sue is survived by two nephews and many cousins.

