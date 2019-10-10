Sue Ellen Spence CHARLOTTE - On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Sue Ellen Spence died peacefully at Harris Hospice in Charlotte, North Carolina. Born in Lewiston, Maine in 1944 to Harold and Doris Paiton, Sue grew up in Auburn and earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees in education. A life-long teacher, Sue was well-known for her innovative pedagogy and devotion to her students. Her family and friends will always remember her enormous personality, occasionally irreverent sense of humor, and deep love for her children, grandchildren, and puppies. They also will miss her tendency to laugh long and hard and her love of music. She is predeceased by her mother, father and brother Peter. She is survived by her sons, Matthew and Jonathan, her four grandchildren, Jack, Dana, Sophie, and Madison, and her dog, Guinness. In lieu of flowers, people interested in honoring Sue can make donations to Destination Home Puppy Rescue: Destination [email protected]
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 10, 2019