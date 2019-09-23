Suella Nance Isenhour, 96, of Hickory, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Carolina Caring. Born October 4, 1922 in Huntersville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Estoy Teague Nance. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Troy Grant and the Rev. Jerry Hurley officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 - 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in her memory to Lakeview Baptist Church, 4080 N. Center St., Hickory, NC 28601 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 23, 2019