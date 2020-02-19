Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sula Floros Morrow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sula Floros Morrow, age 95, passed away on February 17, 2020 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. She was born in Macon, Georgia on March 14, 1924 to the late Gus and Maria Floros. Sula graduated from Charlotte College and UNC Chapel Hill with a Secondary Teacher's degree, receiving a Masters of Education from the College of St. Thomas in 1977. Hundreds of high school students in the Washington, DC and northern Virginia area were fortunate to have been taught by her during her career. Many of her Civics and US Government students were children of high-ranking government officials and/or cabinet members who travelled with her to China or Russia with school trips she encouraged and organized. These were some of the best memories of her beloved profession and throughout her retirement she often communicated with past students. After retiring from teaching, Sula moved to Charlotte to be near family.



She is survived by her sister, Helen Fleggas, numerous nieces and nephews, and goddaughter, Olga Kleto, who each had a special place in her heart.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Charlotte. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Holy Trinity Cathedral Foundation, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.



In lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Holy Trinity Cathedral Foundation, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





