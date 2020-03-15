Sue, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home in Charlotte. She was in the company of her loving husband of 54 years.
Her life was filled with happiness keeping George, Amy and Hank in line, and loving her seven grandchildren, Emory, Emma, Ladson, Caroline, Ross, Anna Blair and Snoop. Her grandchildren meant everything to her.
Thank you to Dr. Livingston and the staff of LCI who have been Sue's oncology team since her diagnosis in 1991. Through 29 years of treatment you helped Mom fight this disease, allowing her to be present for weddings, grandchildren, graduations, family dinners with her famous chicken and dumplings, trips to Vail and Key Largo, gymnastics, dance recitals, football and soccer games, military commissioning... LIFE!
For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 15, 2020