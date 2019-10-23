Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Cadden Watson. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Cadden Watson entered into eternal rest Monday, October 21, 2019, at her home in the company of her family and caregivers. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.



Born November 18, 1929, in Baltimore, MD, she graduated from Northwestern High School and studied at Maryland Institute College of Art.



An avid gardener and antiquarian, Mrs. Watson enjoyed studying the history of American furnishings and served as a docent at Winterthur Museum during the time she raised her family in Wilmington, DE.



She and her late husband, Randy, retired to River Hills, Lake Wylie, SC, where they made many friends and were members of Church of the Good Shepherd in York, SC. She participated in bible study, book club, and the Democratic Women of River Hills.



A wonderful grandmother, she delighted in the many accomplishments of her grandchildren. Her kindness and grace will be missed by all who knew her.



She was predeceased by her loving husband William Randolph Watson III, and is survived by her sister Mary Ellen Chaney of Boxborough, MA; daughter, Susan S. Boylston of Charlotte, NC; son, Errol H. Stewart (Amelia) of San Francisco, CA; children by marriage, William R. Watson, IV (Kimberly) of Cary, NC; Jennifer Watson Roberts (Manley) of Charlotte, NC; and Bruce H. Watson (Lydia) of Davidson, NC; and twelve cherished grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the medical community at Novant Hallmark Care and the doctors at Memory Center Charlotte for their compassion and expertise which extended the duration and quality of Mrs. Watson's life. The family would also like to express their gratitude to Mrs. Watson's caregivers, Beatrice Asiamah, Tammie Everett, Tawanna Bailey, and Angela Nyamande, for their kindness and loving care.



A funeral service will be held at Christ Church Charlotte, 1412 Providence Road, on Friday, October 25 at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends at 9:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. Interment is private.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Memory Center Charlotte, 300 Billingsley Road, #108, Charlotte, NC 28221 or Charlotte Rescue Mission, 901 West 1st Street, Charlotte, NC 28202 would be appreciated.



