Susan Harkey Simpson, of Mint Hill, NC, passed away January 29, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1962 and was the daughter of Barbara P. and Robert D. Harkey.
Susan attended Valleydale High School in Charlotte, attended UNCC and graduated from CPCC with a degree in Accounting. Following graduation she worked in Mecklenburg County Payroll for a number of years. She also worked at Family Dollar Headquarters in Matthews.
Susan is survived by her devoted husband Thomas George Simpson; loving son Tyler Haney and his wife Elizabeth; Tyler's father Tim Haney; her beloved mother Barbara Campbell and special friend Howard Wooten; aunt Janie Holcomb and three special cousins, Linda, Stan and Britt.
She is preceded in death by her father Bob Harkey; stepfather Guy Campbell; aunt Jean Harkey and her grandparents.
Her passing leaves a void in the lives of many especially her pet dog, Bug. Susan really loved animals and taking Bug for a walk in the neighborhood.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Mulberry Presbyterian Church, 5600 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte. The service will follow at 3:00 pm with graveside after service.
Memorials may be made to , 128 S. Tryon St. #1588, Charlotte, NC 28202 or American Diabetes Association, 1300 Baxter St., #150, Charlotte, NC 28204.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 1, 2020